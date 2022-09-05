Maximum Number of Flood Affected Telecom Sites Restored

Continued efforts by PTA and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood affected areas has resulted in further reduction of non-functional sites count to 339 (0.6% of the total sites across the country)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022) Continued efforts by PTA and telecom operators to restore connectivity in flood affected areas has resulted in further reduction of non-functional sites count to 339 (0.6% of the total sites across the country).

Moreover, optical fiber backhaul to provide nation-wide connectivity has been fully restored.

PTA will continue to update the public about the restoration of left over sites. Currently, non-functional sites are inaccessible due to flood water but other operational sites in the vicinity ensure that there is no communication blackout.