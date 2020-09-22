UrduPoint.com
Media Is Best Tool For Spreading Awareness On Cyber Security: Ammar Jaffri

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:37 PM

Director General at Center of Information Technology (CIT) Ammar Jaffri has said that media can play its an important role in spreading the awareness regarding cyber security and cybercrime related issues

According to Radio Pakistan, he said the only way to avoid cyber threats is to learn about cybercrimes and cyber security because cyber security is different from cybercrimes.

Our traditional safety measures are not sufficient and it is need of the hour to learn modern tools and methods of cyber security, he added.

He said that we can reduce cybercrimes by being innovative in how we implement cybercrime prevention, analysis, investigation and security measures, as well as remaining up to date on regulations, standards, guidelines and policies.

He said advanced cyber security is imperative in the era of modern technology because threats of cybercrime are real and challenging. It is need of the hour to take precautionary measures to safeguard sensitive institutions from cybercrimes.

