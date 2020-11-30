UrduPoint.com
MediaTek To Start A New Era Of 5G Connectivity In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 8 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:18 PM

Mr. Rami Osman says they are rolling out 5G with technology for a new era of super-fast connectivity to make great technology available to everyone.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2020) MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest fabless manufacturing company, has announced to launch the first smartphones powered by the G-series chips very soon in Pakistan.

MediaTek Helio G-series chips feature HyperEngine Game Technology to deliver sustained performance and longer gameplay.The gaming-focused MediaTek Helio G95 which aims at premium users includes the G90 series, G85, G80, G70, G35, and G 25 chips.

“MediaTek is going to launch the first smartphones powered by the G-series chips very soon in Pakistan”, said Mr. Rami Osman, Director MediaTek during a virtual media briefing regarding growth plans and roadmap in Pakistan.

Many media publishers, Tech Influencers, and other media representatives joined via Zoom conference to discuss future plans of MediaTek in Pakistan. The session was very innovative focusing brand’s goal of providing the latest gaming technology for the consumers in Pakistan.

He went on to say: “We aim to ensure that all Pakistani media and consumers are aware of our solutions and products. Pakistan is an important market and holds great potential; therefore we will continue to engage with the media in the market”.

Through this remarkable investment in Pakistan, MediaTek will be promoting and enhancing connectively.

MediaTek’s 5G technologies are integrated across product lines including smartphones and 5G connectively for routers and PCs,” says Mr.

Osman while explaining the venture.

What MediaTek is bringing next year?

Mr. Rami Osman says: “We are rolling out 5G with technology for a new era of super-fast connectivity to make great technology available to everyone. MediaTek’s dedicated team is completing the VoLTE (Voice over LTE) tests with all the major operators in the country and it will eventually reflect in better call quality for users”.

MediaTek is making a lot of effort into the G-series.

The MediaTek Helio G-series chips power the core of an incredible and seamless gaming experience from vivid visuals and rapid sensing touch screens to enhancing the connection between the smartphone and the internet connection.

“With the G-series chips, we are offering consumers optimal power efficiency with an advanced 12nm FinFET production process which ensures long battery life and power efficiency, even during long gaming sessions,” explains Mr. Rami Osman.

MediaTek will introduce newer and more innovative chips in the Pakistani market.

“Looking forward to announcing newer and more innovative chips in the Pakistani market”, says the Director, adding that they are “expecting new launches in the Helio P and G series and most importantly in our flagship Dimensity series which supports 5G connectivity”.

Optimistically building his argument, Mr. Osman says MediaTek will also explore strategic partnerships like local manufacturing of tv, Connectivity devices, and smartphones.

“Let’s wait for the latest addition to the G-series family of chips is the flagship MediaTek Helio G95 with advanced HyperEngine Game Technology”, he adds

