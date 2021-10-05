Medical Module May Be Added to New Russian Space Station - Rogozin

The new Russian national orbital station may have a medical module for complex operations in consultation with doctors from Earth, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday

"For the Russian orbital service station, we are considering the possibility of a special medical module, where it is possible, with the help of telemedicine, to carry out complex operations under the advice of prominent professors from the Earth," Rogozin said at a press conference.

He added that the new station would also have medical robotics, as well as equipment for laser medicine.

Russia plans to complete the operation of the Russian segment of the ISS and establish its own orbital service station instead. It will not be permanently inhabited, but visited by crews of two to four people. The new station could be launched from the Baikonur and Vostochny spaceports. At the first stage, cargo spacecraft Progress and manned spacecraft Soyuz will continue to fly to the new station, and at the second stage, it will be visited by manned spacecraft Oryol.