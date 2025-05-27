BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, proudly announced the launch of BingAI, an AI-powered crypto trading assistant

PANAMA CITY (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, proudly announced the launch of BingAI, an AI-powered crypto trading assistant. BingAI is designed to empower crypto traders of all levels with real-time market insights, strategic recommendations, and personalized guidance. As the cornerstone of BingX's newly launched AI Evolution strategy, BingAI represents a major leap toward making AI a trusted and side-by-side companion throughout every user's trading journey.



BingAI supports users across various sections — from market discovery to trade execution. Leveraging big data models trained on BingX's internal data and a wide financial knowledge base, BingAI helps users stay ahead of the market and make more confident decisions. Whether you are analyzing coin trends, diagnosing portfolio, understanding top traders'strategies, or navigating volatile market news, BingAI offers instant and intelligent insights to guide your next move.

What to Expect in BingAI:

BingAI Chat : Engage in conversations, offering real-time strategy guidance and context-driven advice to help traders make informed decisions.

: Engage in conversations, offering real-time strategy guidance and context-driven advice to help traders make informed decisions. AI News Briefing : Stay ahead with trending news, market shifts, and community sentiment, and give quick insights into the latest developments.

: Stay ahead with trending news, market shifts, and community sentiment, and give quick insights into the latest developments. Trend Forecasting : Combine technical indicators and sentiment analysis, and predict market movements, helping traders act ahead of trends.

: Combine technical indicators and sentiment analysis, and predict market movements, helping traders act ahead of trends. Smart Position Analysis : Evaluate open positions, and give personalized recommendations on risk management and trade adjustments.

: Evaluate open positions, and give personalized recommendations on risk management and trade adjustments. Pro Trader Recommender : Find top traders to follow with its analysis, ensuring traders' strategies align with the goals.

: Find top traders to follow with its analysis, ensuring traders' strategies align with the goals. AI Trade Review: Analyze past trades, reveal patterns, and provide insights to help improve future decisions.



Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer of BingX, shared her thoughts on the launch: "BingAI is a natural extension of BingX's user-first vision. Every decision we make revolves around addressing our users' needs, and AI is now a critical tool to help them navigate market uncertainties and make more informed decisions. As part of our AI Evolution strategy, BingAI marks the beginning of an era where AI supports traders in real time. This is just the start — our ongoing commitment to AI will continuously evolve to empower users, shape the future of crypto trading, and set new standards for innovation."

With the launch of BingAI, BingX takes a concrete step in bringing its AI Evolution strategy to reality, turning vision into action. This breakthrough aligns with BingX's ongoing commitment to put user experience at the heart of its innovation, leveraging AI to create more intuitive and intelligent trading solutions. Looking ahead, BingX plans to expand capabilities of BingAI, continuously integrating cutting-edge AI technologies into every aspect of the platform. BingX's AI journey has only just begun, and it is set to lead a way in reshaping the future of crypto trading and Web3 industry.