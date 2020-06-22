UrduPoint.com
Meeting With AIC On Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules Held

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:47 PM

Meeting with AIC on Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules Held

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Amir Azeem Bajwa held a meeting with Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), a representative body of tech companies and social media platforms, via video conference

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Amir Azeem Bajwa held a meeting with Asia Internet Coalition (AIC), a representative body of tech companies and social media platforms, via video conference.

This meeting is in continuation of the ongoing consultation process over Citizens Protection (Against Online Harm) Rules, 2020.
In the introductory meeting, Chairman PTA and representatives of AIC exchanged views on a transparent, multi-faceted and progressive consultation process and further engagement opportunities.

