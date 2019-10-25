Mehran Uni students develops android mobile App

The students of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre Mehran University of Engineering and Technology have succeeded in developing android mobile App titled "Masiha" aimed to facilitate the ailing persons to get online appointments with consultants and medical practitioners of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The students of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre Mehran University of Engineering and Technology have succeeded in developing android mobile App titled "Masiha" aimed to facilitate the ailing persons to get online appointments with consultants and medical practitioners of Hyderabad.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili who was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of safe mobile App on Friday highly appreciated the efforts of the students Zeeman, Osama, Dania and Sameer adding that the App would be helpful for patients to get online appointment with their consultants, physicians and surgeons in time.

The Vice Chancellor was informed that initially over 50 consultants and medical practitioners have been listed in the App while the patients would also be able to call ambulance as well as online shopping of prescribed medicines at their doorsteps. Besides, the doctors could also read online the profile or medical history of their patients and guide them.

The medical fraternity of Hyderabad also appreciated the efforts of university students in developing the safe mobile App and it would ease the patients of Hyderabad and its vicinity to get online appointment with them for clinical examinations.