UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehran Uni Students Develops Android Mobile App

Daniyal Sohail 15 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:54 PM

Mehran Uni students develops android mobile App

The students of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre Mehran University of Engineering and Technology have succeeded in developing android mobile App titled "Masiha" aimed to facilitate the ailing persons to get online appointments with consultants and medical practitioners of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The students of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centre Mehran University of Engineering and Technology have succeeded in developing android mobile App titled "Masiha" aimed to facilitate the ailing persons to get online appointments with consultants and medical practitioners of Hyderabad.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili who was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of safe mobile App on Friday highly appreciated the efforts of the students Zeeman, Osama, Dania and Sameer adding that the App would be helpful for patients to get online appointment with their consultants, physicians and surgeons in time.

The Vice Chancellor was informed that initially over 50 consultants and medical practitioners have been listed in the App while the patients would also be able to call ambulance as well as online shopping of prescribed medicines at their doorsteps. Besides, the doctors could also read online the profile or medical history of their patients and guide them.

The medical fraternity of Hyderabad also appreciated the efforts of university students in developing the safe mobile App and it would ease the patients of Hyderabad and its vicinity to get online appointment with them for clinical examinations.

Related Topics

Mobile Guide Hyderabad Jamshoro University Of Engineering And Technology

Recent Stories

Jumma Bazaar opens in Khanewal

14 seconds ago

Balochistan fined for slow over-rate

6 minutes ago

PFC delegation leaves to China to explore furnitu ..

18 seconds ago

Kiev Ready to Provide US Congressmen With Informat ..

20 seconds ago

Woman among 2 murdered, 2 injured in Sargodha

21 seconds ago

BMP of FPCCI seeks expansion of ease of doing busi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.