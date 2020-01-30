UrduPoint.com
MEPs Demand Universal Mobile Phone Charger In Clash With Apple

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:47 PM

The European Parliament demanded Thursday that the EU urgently force tech companies to adopt a universal charger, setting up a clash with Apple and its widely used iPhone connector cable

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The European Parliament demanded Thursday that the EU urgently force tech companies to adopt a universal charger, setting up a clash with Apple and its widely used iPhone connector cable.

A resolution, voted 582 in favour and 40 against, called on the European Commission to publish an impact assessment on introducing a common charger "with a view to proposing mandatory provisions".

It cited consumer and environmental problems with having a variety of chargers on the market as an argument to finally bring in an EU law on the issue.

European legislators have been pushing for a universal charger for a decade, but Apple has ferociously resisted.

The US company insists that its Lightning cable that charges its iPhones is part of a stand for "innovation".

Consumers currently have to decide between three main chargers to power their phones: Lightning ones for Apple handsets, micro-USB ones widely used on most other mobile phones, and USB-C ones that are increasingly being used.

That range is greatly simplified from 2009, when dozens of different types of chargers were bundled with mobile phones, creating piles of electronic garbage when users changed brands.

But the world still generates 50 million tonnes of electronic waste a year, MEPs said, underlining the need to take firmer measures. The EU accounts for nearly a quarter of that waste.

