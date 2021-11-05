Mercantile launches the new iPhone 13 line-up in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mercantile offers the most pro iPhone line-up ever — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 500+ retail locations across Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) Mercantile offers the most pro iPhone line-up ever — iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in 500+ retail locations across Pakistan. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, and the Apple designed A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU. The new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in four stunning finishes — graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.

Mercantile brings to you the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini with the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone across Pakistan.

Powered by the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design, and the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in five gorgeous new colours — pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Mercantile is offering the all-new iPad mini featuring an all-screen design, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, Center Stage.

And the all-new iPad featuring the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.