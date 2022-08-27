- Home
META Affirms Stringent Approach To User Privacy In Virtual Session With Pakistan Media
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 01:30 PM
Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram organized a virtual briefing session on its approach to privacy for Pakistani journalists in Islamabad
Arianne Jimenez, Privacy Policy Manager at Meta in the Asia Pacific apprised the reporters about the company’s policies to protect user data and information safety on its platforms. The program was part of its endeavour to foster awareness regarding user privacy and tools available to users to exercise greater control over their information on Facebook and Instagram.
She said Meta gives people more control over their privacy and security choices through specialized tools and features.
Partners and third parties who have access to certain data are required to follow rules about how they can and cannot use and disclose the information.
She further said Meta strives to help people understand its data practices by giving them more information and controls on its products, content, and ads.
She said Meta’s privacy center serves as the educational surface for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger and provides helpful in-depth information on privacy.
She stated that the process of refining the privacy and security system is on-going at Meta and the company will continue to invest and innovate to give its customers the best user experience.