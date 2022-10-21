Meta Expands “WeThinkDigital” to Gilgit-Baltistan

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 01:04 PM

Gilgit (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 OCT, 2022) Meta is expanding its digital literacy program, ‘WeThinkDigital’, to Gilgit-Baltistan in collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Education. The program aims to equip the people who live in one of the most marginalised regions in the country with the necessary skills to become responsible digital citizens.

With the expansion of the WeThinkDigital program to the Gilgit-Baltistan sub region in Pakistan, Meta expects to train over 30,000 students and more than 10,000 women to help them think critically and share online thoughtfully.

Lt.Col. (R) Abaidullah Baig Senior Minister Industries, Labour & Commerce, Gilgit-Baltistan attended as the Chief Guest and said “Really appreciate Meta for supporting people of Gilgit-Baltistan with a major program of this calibre and scale.”

The WeThinkDigital program was initiated in 2021 in Pakistan and it is one of Meta’s multifaceted approaches to building a safe and informed community in the country. The program has reached 130,000 students and 3,094 teachers across 28 districts of the country providing them a collection of accessible learning modules that help people think critically and share online thoughtfully, as well as empowering them with the skills needed to be informed and safe online.

Commenting on the development, Raja Azam Khan, Minister of Education, Gilgit-Baltistan said, “Over the last few years, our region has witnessed rapid and significant progress across diverse digital fronts.

As we continue to explore broader horizons for learning and development of our community, it is a pleasure to have key players like Meta assisting in our objectives to bring sustainable change across Gilgit-Baltistan.”

Through its expansion in the Gilgit-Baltistan region, the program focuses on building awareness regarding cyberbullying, potential abuse over the internet, safe internet practices, safeguarding personal interests and assisting vulnerable segments like women and children on how to navigate digital spaces.

Speaking at the launch event Yasas Vishuddhi Abeywickrama, Policy Programs Manager, South Asia at Meta said, “We care deeply about the safety of our community – and providing resources that can help people have meaningful interactions online is an important part of the work we do to help keep our community safe. We are grateful for the collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan Department of Education and hope this program will empower people in Gilgit-Baltistan with the necessary skills to become responsible digital citizens.”

The initiative will see Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi as a key partner in implementing the objective.

