Meta Hints At Possible Trump Return To Facebook Before 2024 Election - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published September 22, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Meta Hints at Possible Trump Return to Facebook Before 2024 Election - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump could be allowed to return to Facebook (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) before the 2024 election after his two-year suspension expires in 2023, The Washington Examiner reported on Thursday, citing the president for global affairs at Meta Platforms Nick Clegg.

Clegg alluded to a possible return of Trump to Facebook as soon as January during an event hosted by the news publication Semafor earlier on Thursday, the report said.

"When you make a decision that affects the public realm, you need to act with great caution," the report cited Clegg as telling Semafor. "You shouldn't throw your weight about."

Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. The platforms deemed that his activities in relation to the event violated their policies.

In July 2021, Trump announced class-action lawsuits against the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey.

