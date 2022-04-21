Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their platforms to create awareness on climate change

This Earth Day, global social media company Meta is announcing simple, yet impactful ways that people can learn more about climate change and take action

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Apr, 2022) This Earth Day, global social media company Meta is announcing simple, yet impactful ways that people can learn more about climate change and take action. The company is also rolling out a suite of specially designed Earth Day stickers and features across their platforms where people can express their commitment to the environment.

Climate change awareness on the rise

According to Global Climate Risk Index (GCRI) 2021, Pakistan is the 8th most vulnerable country to the negative impacts of climate change. That is why, interest in climate change is on the rise and people are finding more ways to show up for the environment. More than 1M people in Pakistan are part of at least one Facebook groups dedicated to the discovery, protection and appreciation of the earth and our environment, and there are now more than 2500 eco-friendly businesses on Instagram.

“Every day, thousands across our platforms rally together to connect and take action on climate change, whether it is engaging in a Facebook Group, starting or purchasing from an eco-friendly business on Instagram, or practising sustainable tips from a creator. I’m heartened to see that this is no exception in Pakistan, and hope to see more conversations happen with our new stickers, features and initiatives. Earth Day is a vital reminder that all actions, both big and small, can make a difference in protecting our planet,” said Meta spokesperson.

New Earth Day sticker pack and effects on Messenger and Instagram

With rising interest, people can look forward to more ways to connect on climate issues. Meta has partnered with renowned illustrators to release custom stickers on Messenger and Instagram starting this week. An Earth-friendly version of Ellen DeGeneres’ mobile game, Heads Up!, will come to video calling on Messenger and Instagram. Users can also create their own word effects and 3D Avatar stickers to show off their support for climate action.

Meta’s commitment to the environment

Meta’s global operations are now 100% supported by renewable energy, and has set an ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions across its value chain and be water positive by 2030.

The company is furthering its commitment to the environment through several new initiatives. It is continuing its work in tackling climate misinformation through its $1 million Climate Misinformation grant program, as well as expanding their annual Climate Change Opinion Survey – conducted in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication – to share information about public views on climate change across more than 180 countries.