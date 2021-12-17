UrduPoint.com

Meta Says Banned 7 'Surveillance-for-Hire' Firms Spying On 50,000 Users Worldwide

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 01:30 AM

Meta Says Banned 7 'Surveillance-for-Hire' Firms Spying on 50,000 Users Worldwide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Facebook parent company Meta said on Thursday it took down accounts linked to seven "surveillance-for-hire" entities that targeted thousands of users across the world to manipulate them into disclosing sensitive information that would compromise their devices.

"As a result of our months-long investigation, we took action against seven different surveillance-for-hire entities. They provided services across all three phases of the surveillance chain to indiscriminately target people in over 100 countries on behalf of their clients. These providers are based in China, Israel, India, and North Macedonia," Meta said in a press release. "

"We alerted around 50,000 people who we believe were targeted by these malicious activities worldwide," it added.

Related Topics

India World Israel China Facebook Company Macedonia All

Recent Stories

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

1 hour ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

40 minutes ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

48 minutes ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

40 minutes ago
 Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Sh ..

Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Shooter for 3 Months

40 minutes ago
 UN Chief Says Will Travel to Lebanon in His Last V ..

UN Chief Says Will Travel to Lebanon in His Last Visit of 2021

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.