Meta Says Took Action Against 4 Distinct Hacking Groups In Pakistan, Syria

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced on Tuesday that it has taken a number of actions to disrupt the malicious activities of four distinct hacker groups from Syria and Pakistan

"Today, we are sharing actions we've taken against four distinct groups of hackers in Pakistan and Syria over the past several months," Meta said in a statement. "To disrupt these malicious groups, we disabled their accounts, blocked their domains from being posted on our platform, shared information with our industry peers, security researchers and law enforcement, and alerted the people who we believe were targeted by these hackers.

Meta detected three groups in Syria, including the Syrian Electronic Army (SEA) and APT-C-37, which it said targeted local residents and institutions, journalists, civil society and humanitarian organizations. The company also said those groups took actions against "military forces" that oppose the Syrian government.

Meta said it also blocked the domains of SideCopy, a hacker group in Pakistan, for allegedly targeting various people in Afghanistan.

