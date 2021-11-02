Meta Says Will Shut Down Face Recognition System on Facebook in Coming Weeks

Meta issued a statement on Tuesday saying that it has promised to shut down the face recognition system on its social media platform Facebook in the coming weeks

"In the coming weeks, we will shut down the Face Recognition system on Facebook as part of a company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products.

As part of this change, people who have opted in to our Face Recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos, and we will delete the facial recognition template used to identify them," the statement said.