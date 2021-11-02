UrduPoint.com

Meta Says Will Shut Down Face Recognition System On Facebook In Coming Weeks

Daniyal Sohail 23 seconds ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 10:49 PM

Meta Says Will Shut Down Face Recognition System on Facebook in Coming Weeks

Meta issued a statement on Tuesday saying that it has promised to shut down the face recognition system on its social media platform Facebook in the coming weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Meta issued a statement on Tuesday saying that it has promised to shut down the face recognition system on its social media platform Facebook in the coming weeks.

"In the coming weeks, we will shut down the Face Recognition system on Facebook as part of a company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products.

As part of this change, people who have opted in to our Face Recognition setting will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos, and we will delete the facial recognition template used to identify them," the statement said.

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Submits Resignati ..

Ukrainian Defense Minister Taran Submits Resignation to Parliament - Reports

20 seconds ago
 Naseebullah condemns terrorist attack in Kharan

Naseebullah condemns terrorist attack in Kharan

21 seconds ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ‘Bike City ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ‘Bike City’ label from UCI, launches n ..

35 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai provides major global platform for ..

Expo 2020 Dubai provides major global platform for OIC Member States and the wor ..

35 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Slams Current Target on Sustainable A ..

UK's Johnson Slams Current Target on Sustainable Aviation Fuel

25 seconds ago
 Biden Nominates Adm. Grady to Be Vice Chairman of ..

Biden Nominates Adm. Grady to Be Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff - Pentag ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.