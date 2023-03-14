Meta to Lay Off Some 10,000 Employees, Close 5,000 Open Posts - Zuckerberg

Meta, the parent company of the social media platform Facebook (both banned in Russia as extremist organizations), expects to lay off some 10,000 employees and close an additional 5,000 unfilled posts as part of a major restructuring, company founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday

"Overall, we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired," Zuckerberg said. "This will be tough and there's no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success."

Zuckerbeg said the company was expected to announce restructurings and layoffs in its technology groups in late April and its business groups in late May.

Recruiting team members will know as early as Wednesday on who is likely impacted, he also said.

"In a small number of cases, it may take through the end of the year to complete these changes. Our timelines for international teams will also look different, and local leaders will follow up with more details," Zuckerberg added.

Facebook rebranded itself as Meta in October 2021 during its push into the so-called metaverse, which augments reality with its vision of work and play in a virtual world.

Analysts say the company makes its money from advertising and spending tens of billions of Dollars to build its metaverse vision from ground up has soured its relations with investors.