Meting On PWD Services App Held At Social Welfare Complex Lahore

PITB team conducted a meeting on its PWD Services App at the Social Welfare Complex Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep , 2023) PITB team conducted a meeting on its PWD Services App at the Social Welfare Complex Lahore. The meeting was attended by representatives of Voice Society for the Rehabilitation of Special Persons, Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), and other Disabled Person Organizations (DPOs).

The meeting was aimed at raising awareness about the PWD Services App and its benefits, as well as providing training on how to use the App to register oneself and enter correct data. The training was conducted by PITB Manager MIS Zunaira Ahmed and Manager Implementation Noreen Anwer.

The PWD Services App is a one-stop solution for all the needs of PWDs, providing access to a variety of services.

The participants appreciated the opportunity to learn about the PWD Services App and its use. PITB is committed to work with Voice Society for the Rehabilitation of Special Persons. Lahore NGO, PWDs, and DPOs were urged to promote the PWD Services App and make it a valuable tool for PWDs in Punjab.