MI5 Chief Warns Facebook Encryption Gives 'free Pass' To Suspects

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:09 PM

MI5 chief warns Facebook encryption gives 'free pass' to suspects

Extremism on social media is as much a national security risk now, the head of UK domestic intelligence has warned as he slammed Facebook in particular

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Extremism on social media is as much a national security risk now, the head of UK domestic intelligence has warned as he slammed Facebook in particular.

"Self-initiated terrorists" -- UK authorities' preferred term for "lone wolves" -- remain a bigger threat than plots on the scale of 9/11 or the "7/7" attacks of July 2005 on London, MI5 chief Ken McCallum told Times Radio in an interview aired Friday.

He said that in the past four years, MI5 and London's Metropolitan Police anti-terrorism command have disrupted 29 "late-stage" plots, including 10 by far-right white extremists.

Suspects have been as young as 13, usually after being radicalised online.

"It is the case, especially around default encryption, that yes, decisions taken in California boardrooms are every bit as relevant to our ability to do our jobs as decisions taken in Afghanistan or Syria," McCallum said.

"That does pose a real risk for us." The MI5 chief said he "could not agree more" with Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg's stated desire to protect privacy.

"We absolutely do not want to live in a society where the state has a camera in everyone's living room," he said.

"But our job is to deal with a one-in-a-million case, where the living room is a terrorist living room. And they may be building a bomb, or filming a martyrdom video before some ... devastating plot that they might be planning."

