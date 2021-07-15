Microsoft May Return Famous 'Clippy' Assistant as Emoji

US tech giant Microsoft pledges to bring back the discontinued paper clip assistant "Clippy" as an emoji in the set of Microsoft 365 web services if its tweet with its image collects 20,000 likes

"If this [post] gets 20k likes, we'll replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 with Clippy," the company tweeted, attaching the image of Clippy to the message.

So far, the post has already collected more than 140,000 likes.