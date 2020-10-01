UrduPoint.com
Microsoft Outlook Email Service Hit By Worldwide Breakdown

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:14 PM

Microsoft Outlook email service hit by worldwide breakdown

Microsoft's Outlook email service suffered major problems on Thursday that saw people around the world encounter difficulties accessing their accounts via the web and mobile devices

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Microsoft's Outlook email service suffered major problems on Thursday that saw people around the world encounter difficulties accessing their accounts via the web and mobile devices.

According to US tech website The Verge, the breakdown began around 0600 GMT.

"We've determined that a recent configuration update to components that route user requests was the cause," microsoft said in a tweet.

A Microsoft spokesman told AFP its engineers had resolved the issue and services were returning to normal.

Microsoft provide email and office software services to businesses.

