Microsoft Suspends All New Sales of Products in Russia - Company Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) microsoft has suspended all new sales in Russia and will halt many aspects of its business in the country, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia," the statement said.

"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions."