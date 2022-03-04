UrduPoint.com

Microsoft Suspends All New Sales Of Products In Russia - Company Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published March 04, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Microsoft Suspends All New Sales of Products in Russia - Company Statement

Microsoft has suspended all new sales in Russia and will halt many aspects of its business in the country, the company said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) microsoft has suspended all new sales in Russia and will halt many aspects of its business in the country, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia," the statement said.

"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions."

Related Topics

Business Russia European Union Company United Kingdom United States All

Recent Stories

NDMA directs relevant departments to take precauti ..

NDMA directs relevant departments to take precautionary measures for expected ra ..

16 seconds ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: HN Polo, Newage/M ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: HN Polo, Newage/Master Paints in final

17 seconds ago
 Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Additio ..

Meeting reviewed under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner Consolidation ..

20 seconds ago
 Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur city ..

Commissioner for beautification of Bahawalpur city

23 seconds ago
 Women faced more job losses, violence than men dur ..

Women faced more job losses, violence than men during Covid: Study

4 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri strongly condemns Peshawar terror att ..

Shazia Marri strongly condemns Peshawar terror attack

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>