Microsoft 'suspends' new sales of products, services in Russia

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Microsoft is halting new sales of its products and services in Russia, the tech giant announced Friday, in the latest fallout over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post.