UrduPoint.com

Microsoft 'suspends' New Sales Of Products, Services In Russia

Daniyal Sohail Published March 04, 2022 | 11:19 PM

Microsoft 'suspends' new sales of products, services in Russia

Microsoft is halting new sales of its products and services in Russia, the tech giant announced Friday, in the latest fallout over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Microsoft is halting new sales of its products and services in Russia, the tech giant announced Friday, in the latest fallout over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," microsoft president Brad Smith said in a blog post.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Post From

Recent Stories

G7 calls for 'rapid' humanitarian corridors in Ukr ..

G7 calls for 'rapid' humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

2 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Will Visit UK, Germany Next Week to D ..

Trudeau Says Will Visit UK, Germany Next Week to Discuss Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 US Embassies Told to Nix Post Calling 'Attack' on ..

US Embassies Told to Nix Post Calling 'Attack' on Zaporizhzhia NPP 'War Crime' - ..

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issue ..

IAEA Chief Says Visiting Tehran to Deal With Issues Concerning Iran Nuclear Powe ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements ..

UN Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Talks, Hopes Agreements to Be Implemented Without Del ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>