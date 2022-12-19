Military-Technical Cooperation With Belarus Includes Joint Cooperation - Putin

Cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the military-technical sphere concerns not only the supply of equipment, but also joint cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Cooperation between Russia and Belarus in the military-technical sphere concerns not only the supply of equipment, but also joint cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"There is an issue related to military-technical cooperation.

This is not only mutual supplies of some kind, but, in my opinion, what is extremely important, it is joint work, development and cooperation in this area, including the development of high-tech industries," Putin said at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk.

The Russian president added that the same applies to cooperation in space.

"It is the same for the space sphere. We have relevant plans," Putin added.