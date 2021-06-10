UrduPoint.com
Mind Blowing New Charging Technology In Mysterious New Infinix Phone

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:13 PM

Infinix has been producing increasingly innovative products over the past few years and there is a clear trend of constant improvement and a commitment towards pushing the industry standards, of both design and technology, to empower today’s youth with next-level mobile devices

On April fools day it was leaked that Infinix was working on some mysterious new 150W charging system for a future device. While first being dismissed as a joke, given the post was uploaded on April fools day, it turns out it wasn’t a joke at all and it was just a tease of a 160W charging technology in the works. Shown in the XDA leak just recently was a tease of a new mysterious Infinix phone supporting 160W Ultra Fast Charge.

The idea of a next-generation phone from Infinix showcasing amazing new technological advancements like 160W sets the stage for much more to come given Infinix’s history of creating amazing smartphones that constantly exceed the expectations of their customers.

Seeing technology like this coming in an Infinix device is very exciting indeed because Infinix has always focused very carefully on emerging markets.

Infinix has always understood exactly what their local customers want and need, and a new phone would be a great way to show their commitment to pushing forward the boundaries of their technological capabilities.

So what is 160W fast charging all about?

160W charging is a very complicated technological process. For one, the current in-market technology for charging speeds in 6C cell battery’s is well below 160W, it’s actually around 125W (branded Flash Charge) by OPPO. The leading fast charging technology was just recently introduced by Xiaomi with a whopping 10C cell 200W charging system.

This puts Infinix in a very strong position standing shoulder to shoulder with the market leaders in the industry. Given the speed at which Infinix has brought products to market in the past, it would be very interesting indeed if Xiaomi takes too long bringing their 200W chasing to market, giving Infinix a chance at getting to market first with their 160W charging system, which is still absolutely incredible for the markets in which they operate.

