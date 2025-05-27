Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience

The Mini LED M90 Series is powered by QD-Mini LED technology, delivering vivid colors, deep contrasts, and stunning brightness levels for a truly immersive viewing experience

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025)

Marvelous Visuals

The Mini LED M90 Series is powered by QD-Mini LED technology, delivering vivid colors, deep contrasts, and stunning brightness levels for a truly immersive viewing experience. With 4K resolution, every detail is crisp and clear, from the brightest highlights to the darkest shadows. HDR10+ enhances this experience by offering superior brightness and color accuracy, while Dolby Vision IQ ensures optimized visuals for every scene. Moreover, the TÜV Low Blue Light certification provides a comfortable viewing experience by reducing eye strain, making binge-watching a delight.

Marvelous Sound

A captivating visual experience deserves equally impressive sound, and the M90 Series delivers just that. Featuring a 2.1-channel system with a powerful subwoofer, the TV produces deep bass and rich stereo sound. Dolby Atmos further enhances the audio experience, transporting viewers into a three-dimensional soundscape that mimics a theater-like experience. The integration of dbx-tv technology ensures that every sound, from dialogue to action-packed sequences, is crisp, clear, and immersive.

Marvelous Gaming

For gaming enthusiasts, the Mini LED M90 Series is a dream come true. With an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, it guarantees fluid motion and ultra-low input lag, making it perfect for high-speed gaming. The Game Mode includes advanced optimizations such as ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), Shadow Enhancement, and Aiming Aid, providing gamers with an edge in every battle. AMD FreeSync Premium technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, ensuring a seamless and lag-free experience. Furthermore, HDMI 2.1 compatibility enables high-speed transmission for both gaming consoles and high-resolution video content.

Why Choose the Mini LED M90 Series?

The Mini LED M90 Series isn’t just a TV; it’s a statement of advanced technology and superior performance. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast, an audiophile, or a hardcore gamer, this LED caters to all your entertainment needs. With cutting-edge display technology, theater-grade audio, and next-gen gaming features, the M90 Series takes home entertainment to an entirely new level.