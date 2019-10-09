UrduPoint.com
Minister IT Directs TF Management To Establish Schools In Rural Areas

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:34 PM

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday directed the management of Telecom Foundation (TF) to establish TF schools in rural areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Wednesday directed the management of Telecom Foundation (TF) to establish TF schools in rural areas of the country.

Federal Minister for IT gave this direction during his visit to Telecom Foundation Complex where he was accompanied by Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, a statement issued here said.

Managing Director (MD) Telecom Foundation briefed the Federal Minister for IT about the working and functioning of Telecom Foundation.

He apprised the Federal Minister for IT that Telecom Foundation was running TF schools in twelve cities of the country where quality education was being imparted to children.

Managing Director TF also apprised the Federal Minister about future plans of Telecom Foundation.

Minister appreciated the TF school system and gave direction for setting up of TF schools also in rural areas of the country, he also assured of full support from Ministry of IT to Telecom Foundation.

