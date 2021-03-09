UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Of Information & Broadcasting Bringing Digital Media Advertising Policy Soon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:54 AM

Minister of Information & Broadcasting bringing Digital Media Advertising Policy Soon

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, Focal Person to PM on Digital Media, Dr. Arslan Khalid and GM Digital Media Wing, Imran Ghazali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09rd March, 2021) Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz, Focal Person to PM on Digital Media, Dr. Arslan Khalid and GM Digital Media Wing, Imran Ghazali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier today.
Federal Minister, Senator Shibli Faraz apprised the Prime Minister about the Digital Media Advertising Policy, that is proposed by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for approval of PM office.
The PM was briefed that there are currently 93 million internet users in Pakistan and over 45 million Social Media users and the number is continuously growing.

Keeping in view the rising trend, mechanism for release of public sector advertisements on digital media has been proposed.
Currently, there is no mechanism in place for Digital Media Advertisement of Federal Government.

This will be the first ever policy by Government of Pakistan that will enable it to advertise on Digital and Social Media Platforms through Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.


Pakistan’s Digital Media industry is rapidly growing, and this policy will enable the new digital platforms, and content creators and will over all help the economy of Pakistan.

Recognition of Digital Media will encourage the corporate sector to adopt digital media as an advertising medium.
Dr. Arslan Khalid briefed the PM about Digital Media Development Program (PM’s DMDP).

He said DMDP is a multifaceted program which focuses on the development and growth of the Digital Media Industry of Pakistan and extending digital literacy to the grass-root levels.
DMDP aims to bridge the gap between the students, Government of Pakistan and the Digital Media industry in order to move towards a brighter future in the Digital Media Ecosystem.
Imran Ghazali, also presented a 6 months performance report of Digital Media Wing.

PM appreciated the Minister of Information & Broadcasting for steps taken by Ministry to strengthen the Digital Media industry of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet Social Media Arslan Media All Government Industry General Motors Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 9, 2021 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

9 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

10 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

11 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.