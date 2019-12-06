UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Science And Technology Appoints Technology Expert Hassan Syed As Advisor To Minister

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:33 PM

Ministry of Science and Technology appoints Technology expert Hassan Syed as advisor to Minister

Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has appointed innovation and emerging technologies expert, Hassan Syed as Advisor to Minister of Science and Technology

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has appointed innovation and emerging technologies expert, Hassan Syed as Advisor to Minister of Science and Technology.Hassan Syed Hassan accepted this position as a volunteer without any salary or benefits from the government He transformed the zoo and aquarium industry worldwide by leading the development of Zoological Information Management System, which is being used by more than 1,200 institutions worldwide.

ZIMS is a knowledge management, sharing, and collaboration system that helps in developing better knowledge in animal conservation.

Hassan is also the founder of the world's largest digital incubation platform and a major supporter of Kamyab Jawan Startup Pakistan Project.

His company has committed a large investment in technology to build the digital backbone of Pakistan's Innovation Ecosystem. Hassan is also the focal person at the Ministry of Science and Technology on Innovation and Emerging Technologies.On his first day in the newly appointed role, Hassan was given single point agenda by the Minister of Science and Technology to accelerate the development of knowledge economy in Pakistan.

