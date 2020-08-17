UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minsk Experiencing Internet Outages Again

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:17 PM

Minsk Experiencing Internet Outages Again

Minsk is having issues with home internet and 4G network connection, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Minsk is having issues with home internet and 4g network connection, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday.

The outages began after 11 a.m. (8:00 GMT). mobile internet is wavering, with Telegram and other messengers failing to open at times.

Minsk had similar Internet connection problems last week, shortly after the presidential election and subsequent protests.

Related Topics

Election Internet Mobile Minsk 4G

Recent Stories

Hope Probe completes ‘Perfect’ Trajectory Corr ..

6 minutes ago

New Zealand postpones elections amid fears of Coro ..

18 minutes ago

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s 23rd death anniversary is ..

33 minutes ago

Cinemas inside shopping malls to resume activities ..

1 hour ago

Car sale, production fell by 7.70%, 49.73% respect ..

4 minutes ago

Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.