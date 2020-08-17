Minsk Experiencing Internet Outages Again

Minsk is having issues with home internet and 4G network connection, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Minsk is having issues with home internet and 4g network connection, a Sputnik correspondent reported Monday.

The outages began after 11 a.m. (8:00 GMT). mobile internet is wavering, with Telegram and other messengers failing to open at times.

Minsk had similar Internet connection problems last week, shortly after the presidential election and subsequent protests.