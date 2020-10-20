UrduPoint.com
Missile Technology Gap Fast Narrowing Between Pyongyang, Seoul - S.Korean Agency

Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:32 PM

North Korea is advancing its missile development technology at a high pace, thus narrowing its gap with South Korea, Nam Sae-kyu, the head of the South Korean Agency for Defense Development, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) North Korea is advancing its missile development technology at a high pace, thus narrowing its gap with South Korea, Nam Sae-kyu, the head of the South Korean Agency for Defense Development, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in October, North Korea demonstrated its latest military developments, a submarine-launched ballistic missile and a new intercontinental ballistic missile, at a massive parade marking the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Worker's Party.

"I thought we [South Korea] were some 20 years ahead in terms of solid (propellant) ballistic missile or other missile systems, but after watching (the military parade), I thought the gap has more than halved," Nam said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Nam added that South Korean military experts "have done a lot of analysis" that reveals significant improvements in North Korea's military technology compared to five years ago.

According to the official, Pyongyang is not hacking military information from Seoul, as missile systems in the neighboring countries are "conceptually different."

Despite North Korea's progress, Nam said that South Korea's technology is still much more advanced and the country's military is able to intercept Pyongayng's newly-developed missiles.

