Mission by NASA SpaceX Crew-6 Spacecraft to ISS Postponed

ORLANDO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The mission by NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 spacecraft set to be launched at 06:45 GMT on Monday has been postponed, according to NASA's broadcast.

According to Spaceflight Now, the launch of the rocket was delayed due to a malfunction in the ignition system of the main engines.

The preparations were very detailed with high security all around the NASA complex � military cars, security dogs and a helicopter watching the area. Many locals and visitors in Florida went to public locations to watch the launch.

The four-man team that will be aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Crew-6 was initially scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS), but was postponed to February 27 due to weather conditions.

The mission's duration will be six months.

A cosmonaut of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, Andrey Fedyaev, will join United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg on the Crew-6 mission.

Fedyaev will be the second Russian cosmonaut to board the US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the ISS integrated flights agreement.