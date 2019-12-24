UrduPoint.com
Mobile-app "Hotel Watch" Made Operational To Collect Data Of Hotel's Visitors

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 01:58 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to make a mobile app, known as Hotel Watch operational to monitor and collect data of people staying in hotels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to make a mobile app, known as Hotel Watch operational to monitor and collect data of people staying in hotels.

It has been decided to update status of all hotels on the android application and uploading data of all visitors in those hotels would be mandatory.

The police officials said that SSP Operation would be consistently monitoring the app and added that this application would help reach at suspected persons.

They said that data of those visitors would be linked to central system to have effective surveillance.

