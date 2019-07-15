UrduPoint.com
Mobile Companies Stop Operational, Services Fee Recovery From Consumers

Daniyal Sohail 19 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 01:07 PM

Mobile companies have stopped recovery of operational and services fee from consumers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Mobile companies have stopped recovery of operational and services fee from consumers.Supreme Court of Pakistan had stopped mobile companies from the recovery of additional tax from consumers.Now consumers will get Rs 88.9 instead of 76.94 upon Rs 100 card load.

SC had stopped mobile companies from additional tax recovery after which operational and services fee has been ended and now consumers will get Rs 88.9 instead of 76.94 upon Rs 100 card load besides getting relief of Rs 11.95.It is vital to mention here that some times before balance of Rs 100 had come in the mobile phones upon charging Rs 100 against which mobile companies approached superior judiciary.After deduction mobile phone started providing balance of Rs 76.94 upon charge of Rs 100 card, however, now again upon SC orders operational and services fee has been ended.

