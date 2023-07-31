Open Menu

Mobile Connection Unavailable In Senegal After Opposition Leader's Arrest - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published July 31, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Mobile Connection Unavailable in Senegal After Opposition Leader's Arrest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Senegalese authorities have announced a temporary suspension of mobile internet connection in the country following the arrest of prominent opposition politician Ousmane Sonko that sparked mass riots, the Senegal24 news website reported on Monday, citing a government document.

Violent protests and riots resumed in Senegal last week after Sonko's arrest. The opposition politician started a hunger strike on Sunday and called on people to resist the "oppression" by the authorities.   

Senegalese Communications Minister Moussa Bocar Thiam reportedly said that due to the spread on social media of provocative and hate-inciting messages that threaten the public peace, wireless internet access via mobile networks would be temporarily disabled in Senegal at certain time intervals starting on Monday.

In early June, Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison for "corrupting youth." The court's decision caused a wave of protests throughout the country. Last Friday, the opposition politician was arrested and charged with incitement to rebellion. The sentence jeopardizes Sonko's right to run for president at the general election in February 2024.

Related Topics

Internet Riots Mobile Social Media Senegal February June Sunday Government Court Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

16 minutes ago
 State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

21 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

26 minutes ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

41 minutes ago
 SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

3 hours ago
 â€˜Kanz Al Jeelâ€™ award reading panel committee c ..

â€˜Kanz Al Jeelâ€™ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

3 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in Indiaâ€™s Ujjain city

4 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workersâ€™ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workersâ€™ convention in Bajaur

5 hours ago

More Stories From Technology