MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Senegalese authorities have announced a temporary suspension of mobile internet connection in the country following the arrest of prominent opposition politician Ousmane Sonko that sparked mass riots, the Senegal24 news website reported on Monday, citing a government document.

Violent protests and riots resumed in Senegal last week after Sonko's arrest. The opposition politician started a hunger strike on Sunday and called on people to resist the "oppression" by the authorities.

Senegalese Communications Minister Moussa Bocar Thiam reportedly said that due to the spread on social media of provocative and hate-inciting messages that threaten the public peace, wireless internet access via mobile networks would be temporarily disabled in Senegal at certain time intervals starting on Monday.

In early June, Sonko was sentenced to two years in prison for "corrupting youth." The court's decision caused a wave of protests throughout the country. Last Friday, the opposition politician was arrested and charged with incitement to rebellion. The sentence jeopardizes Sonko's right to run for president at the general election in February 2024.