Mobile dealer issued notice over tampering IMEI number

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):The district consumer court on Tuesday issued notice to a mobile dealer JJ Communication for not addressing the complaint of its customer.

Complainant Shahnawaz Khan had approached the court pleading that he purchased a Samsung Galaxy-S9 mobile phone worth Rs41,000 from a mobile shopkeeper who ensured that the mobile was registered with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority(PTA).

He contended that at the time of purchase the PTA confirmed the IMEI number a unique 15-digit serial number of mobile devices, but later after two months, he received a message from PTA that IMEI number was not registered.

After further investigation it came to his knowledge that IMEI number was changed from Samsung S8 to Galaxy S9 by tampering.

He said that the newly purchased mobile phone developed a tampering but the dealer refused to entertain the complaint without any reason.

Taking the notice, Judge Consumer Court Abdul Hafeez summoned the JJ Communication, Singapore Plaza Saddar for further proceedings.