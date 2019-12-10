UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mobile Dealer Issued Notice Over Tampering IMEI Number

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 05:37 PM

Mobile dealer issued notice over tampering IMEI number

The district consumer court on Tuesday issued notice to a mobile dealer JJ Communication for not addressing the complaint of its customer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):The district consumer court on Tuesday issued notice to a mobile dealer JJ Communication for not addressing the complaint of its customer.

Complainant Shahnawaz Khan had approached the court pleading that he purchased a Samsung Galaxy-S9 mobile phone worth Rs41,000 from a mobile shopkeeper who ensured that the mobile was registered with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority(PTA).

He contended that at the time of purchase the PTA confirmed the IMEI number a unique 15-digit serial number of mobile devices, but later after two months, he received a message from PTA that IMEI number was not registered.

After further investigation it came to his knowledge that IMEI number was changed from Samsung S8 to Galaxy S9 by tampering.

He said that the newly purchased mobile phone developed a tampering but the dealer refused to entertain the complaint without any reason.

Taking the notice, Judge Consumer Court Abdul Hafeez summoned the JJ Communication, Singapore Plaza Saddar for further proceedings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Singapore Saddar Samsung From Court

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh commends OICCI as role model for em ..

1 minute ago

UVAS holds awareness seminar on FieldBiosafety for ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Lukoil to Start Drilling 1st Well at 12th ..

4 minutes ago

Next Round of Syrian Constitutional Committee to T ..

4 minutes ago

VIS assigns positive outlook to ER of Matco Foods

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index close ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.