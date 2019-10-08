Mobile phones, computer games badly affect students' eyesight: Dr Arif

The Chief of Blindness Relief Association Pakistan, Dr Muhammad Arif Khan has said that 30 percent students of private schools were highly intelligent but due to poor eyesight they can hardly read from the blackboard or books and gradually become poor in studies

He was addressing a special meeting called at central office in Dabgari Garden wherein General Secretary, Mulla Muhammad (Tamgha e Imtiaz) presented a report on poor eyesight of students of private schools at the meeting.

Dr Arif said watching tv from near distance and excessive use of mobile phones, tablets and computer games badly effect the eyesight of young generation.

Sometime, he said these children even lose their eyesight to an extent where they become unable to read from blackboard or books.

Dr Arif said there was a great need to make the students with poor eyesight a valuable part of the society by creating awareness among them and arranging free eye camps frequently.

He also urged upon the parents to keep a check on their children and stop them from excessive use of computer games and mobile phones. Parents should also take their children to eye specialists for inspection of their eyesight on regular basis, he advised.