Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jun, 2022) Since its establishment in Pakistan, TECNO has proven itself as the most innovative smartphone brand for consumers. The brand has achieved great success over the years without compromising the quality of its products. TECNO has since launched three distinguished smartphone series catering to users from all walks of life namely the Camon, Spark, and Phantom series.

“Cam-On” is a name known to all now. The renowned Photography series exhibits extraordinary Camera technology and photography features which have taken the mobile photography experience to another level.

If you haven’t experienced TECNO’s Camon series yet, here are some of the best smartphones from the famous series.

Camon 18 series

The latest Camon 18 series was launched in Q4 of 2021, taking the brand sales and reputation to new heights. The series consisted of three variants – Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18T. This series was a hot seller making TECNO lead the Top-Selling Smartphone Brand of the year list.

The exceptional Camon 18 Premier offers the revolutionary Gimbal Camera technology with its 64MP Main lens, providing enhanced stability and clearest footage. It is an excellent choice for vloggers and videographers for making stable videos even on the go. At the exceptional price of PKR 54,999, Camon 18 Premiers is also equipped with a 60x Hyper Zoom, 32MP Front Camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, and much more.

On the other hand, the other two variants Camon 18T (PKR 29,999) and Camon 18P (PKR 35,999) come with a 48MP main camera, where the 18T supports 48MP front and back cameras. This shows how TECNO caters to different consumer bases in the market through different variants.

Camon 17 series

Launched in June 2021, Camon 17 series was a remarkable success including two stylish variants.

The premium Camon 17 Pro features a 64MP main with the 48MP Clearest selfies camera designed especially for emerging vloggers and photographers. Similarly, Camon 17 supports a 48MP AI Triple Camera with other amazing photography features.

Camon 16 series

For this series, TECNO introduced Camon 16 Premier – an exclusive model with limited units in Pakistan. The ‘Photography King’ phone became an instant hit for its 64MP Quad Rear Camera, 48MP Dual Front Camera the phone, and the exclusive TAIVOS Camera technology.

It was a hot seller for its exceptional photography features including a 64MP camera, Slow Motion video feature, and much more. Whereas, Camon 16 sold thousands of units on the day of its launch with its 48MP Quad camera and a 16MP dual front camera.

Moreover, previous phones such as Camon 12 and Camon 15 series were pioneering devices in their domain. Camon 12 sold thousands of units within a few hours of launch, whereas Camon 15 series launch received over 3.4 Million USD sales orders in the first two hours of its launch.

Along with the features and specs, TECNO has proved that design and outlook are equally important while purchasing a smartphone. The Camon series smartphones have come as one of the most stylish and trendy smartphones in Pakistan. With each new launch, TECNO outperforms itself and wins the hearts of its Pakistani customers.

Moving forward, TECNO consumers are now waiting for the latest Camon 19 series which is soon to be launched in Pakistan after an outstanding global launch.