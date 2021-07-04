UrduPoint.com
Module Nauka To Be Refueled On Tuesday, Launch Date Yet To Be Announced - Roscosmos Chief

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Module Nauka to Be Refueled on Tuesday, Launch Date Yet to Be Announced - Roscosmos Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The multipurpose laboratory module (MLM) Nauka will be refueled at Baikonur spaceport on July 6 after technical issues found ahead of its launch to the International Space Station (ISS) were fixed, Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Sunday.

On Thursday, the Roscosmos press office told Sputnik that specialists found a technical bug in the module and returned it the assembly site for fixing.

"The space nose cone of the module Nauka has been assembled. The repeated electrical tests have been started. We will bring the MLM for its refueling on July 6 and announce a launch date," Rogozin said on Telegram.

Russia started to construct the module in 1995 as a ground backup of the first ISS module Zarya. Although Nauka was transformed into a full-fledged module in 2004, its launch was repeatedly postponed due to technical problems.

