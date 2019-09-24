MoIT asks Pak Datacom Limited to increase its income: Shoaib Siddiquie

UrduPoint.com
Daniyal Sohail 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 09:37 PM

Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Tuesday directed the management of data communication provider, Pak Datacom Limited, to increase the income of the company

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Tuesday directed the management of data communication provider, Pak Datacom Limited, to increase the income of the company.

On the direction of Federal Minister for IT, Secretary MoIT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui visited Pak Datacom Limited head office to review their performance and functions of different projects, said a statement issued here.

Ensuring Pak Datacom will be provided full support from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Federal Secretary said that Pak Datacom Limited had great potential.

Managing Director Pak Datacom Syed Jamal Nasir briefed Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui about the working and functions of Pak Datacom Limited.

MD Pak Datacom apprised the Federal Secretary Ministry of IT that about the various projects under Pak Datacom. He also briefed the secretary about the achievements that have been accomplished by Pak Datacom.

Appreciating the efforts of Pak datacom, Shoaib Siddiquie said that more steps were needed to be taken from the company towards further betterment.

