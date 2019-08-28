MoIT plans to launch online portal to create 'Bank of Ideas':Minister

Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddique Wednesday said that the MoIT plans to launch a web portal that will enables the young IT experts to share their creative ideas in it related Information Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Information Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddique Wednesday said that the MoIT plans to launch a web portal that will enables the young IT experts to share their creative ideas in it related Information Technology.

Addressing the media regarding ministry's one year performance, Khalid Maqbool Siddique said that the ministry initiative is to invite the youth to come forward with their IT related Ideas through this web portal and create a Bank of Ideas for the development of this sector and country at large. To a question, he said IT related course will also be offered through a web of Virtual University across the country, especially to the youth of far flung areas.

"We have almost finalized a MoU with Finland University to make an international standard Virtual University", he said.

Pakistan were producing around 25000 IT graduates yearly out of which 5000 to 6000 IT experts got the job, he said and added "a plan is under to establish a authority that will regulate IT gradutes and their certification like PMDC."The arrangements to set up IT Park in the federal capital and Special Technological Zone has been finalized and soon their construction will be started, he said.

Commenting of the Karachi situation, Khalid Maqbool said the city needed a fully powered a local body government with all financial and administrative powers to improve its condition and restored its beauty.