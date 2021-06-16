UrduPoint.com
MoITT And Huawei Launch 1st Batch Of Government Employee ICT Training Program

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:58 AM

TheMinistry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan launched the much awaited ‘1000 Government Employee Training Program’ in a virtual event

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th April, 2021) TheMinistry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Pakistan launched the much awaited ‘1000 Government Employee Training Program’ in a virtual event attended by the Federal Secretary of IT & Telecommunication, Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput, Huawei Middle East VP, Mr.Spacelee, CTO Huawei Enterprise Solutions Middle East, Mr. Faisal Ameer Malik along with Senior Managers and Directors from MoITT, NTC, NITB, NADRA and other representatives from both collaborating organizations.

According to the program, a 1000 of the ministries officers would be given ICT knowledge training by Huawei’s industry leading teams in different batches to help increase their skills in the fields of artificial intelligence, 5G , IoT, cloud technology, big data, block chain, and communications technology. A total of 1000 government employees are expected to have been trained by December. The first batch of training starts today in a 5 day intensive training program that willassist them in developinga more robust understanding of technological trends. This will be achieved by virtual lectures and demonstrations during the course of the week.

The training program has long been in the works with subsequent meetings between theMinister for IT and Telecommunication, Mr. Syed Amin Ul Haque and President of Huawei Middle East Region, Mr.

Charles Yang back in March, after which the Huawei Delegation led by Mr. Spacelee met with President ArifAlvi who called for promoting knowledge-economy and digitalization of Government organizations to enhance the efficiency of work and service delivery.

During the opening ceremony, Federal Secretary of IT stated, “Huawei is one of the leading technology giants in the world and has a large footprint in Pakistan.We can all agree that artificial intelligence, big data etc. is the future. With technical support from state of the art companies like Huawei, we can train our youth to introduce digitization in Pakistan, this training being a crucial step in that direction. ”

Huawei Middle East VP, Mr. Spacelee, further reiterated, “We are very glad to collaborate with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication for this training program, to provide training in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud technology, big data, block chain, and communications technology. E-governance needs skilled ICT government staff and can be considered one of the most important pillars of the Digital Pakistan Initiative.”

With ICT technologies developing quickly and becoming integrated into more and more aspects, the digital economy has become an innovating and wide-reaching economy. Digital transformation has become a necessity, and a call to action for many countries.

More Stories From Technology

