Moldova to Purchase Radar for Military in Coming Months - Defense Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Moldova will purchase a radiolocation system in the coming months to ensure its security, Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii said on Wednesday.

The Moldovan authorities have repeatedly said they would be raising the issue of strengthening and modernizing the country's defense capabilities at talks with Western allies, including NATO. The defense minister has earlier said that Chisinau requires air defense systems, but the country has no resources for it.

"We need a comprehensive air defense system, but we in the government realize it is very expensive for the country. We will soon sign a contract with partners, we are negotiating the purchase of a radiolocation system for the national army. The money has already been allocated from the budget. I think it will be delivered within a few months, but here we also have to keep in mind the training of personnel, deployment, and putting into operation," Nosatii said in a televised appearance on the TRT Moldova broadcaster.

The defense minister did not specify the supplier nor the amount of money allocated for the purchase.

Nosatii also said that the government found an opportunity to allocate funds for the modernization of the army for the first time in many years.

"For the first time, the budget of the defense ministry exceeded 0.5% of GDP. Of course, we would like to have 2% or 3%, but there are difficulties so far in this regard. But we can already afford to purchase some equipment and weapons for the needs of the army," the minister added.

According to the constitution of Moldova, the republic has a neutral status but has been cooperating with NATO since 1994 within the framework of an individual partnership plan.