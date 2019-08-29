Moon, Mars, ISS Exploration With Russia, US on Agenda of ESA November Ministerial - Chief

The European Space Agency's (ESA) ministerial meeting in November will have the exploration of the Moon and Mars on its agenda as well as international space station projects, with all of that in cooperation among European countries and with Russia and the United States, Director General of ESA Jan Woerner told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The European Space Agency's (ESA) ministerial meeting in November will have the exploration of the Moon and Mars on its agenda as well as international space station projects, with all of that in cooperation among European countries and with Russia and the United States , Director General of ESA Jan Woerner told Sputnik.

"We have on the agenda exploration of Moon and Mars and the International Space Station. And of course all of that in cooperation in Europe, but also with international partners, especially also with Russia and the United States," Woerner said.

The meeting will be held in the Spanish city of Sevilla.

Ministers are meeting every three years and the head of the ESA is expected to lay out proposals for the future, Woerner explained.

"I have to give proposals to assure the future of ESA. This Ministerial Council this year is a full-fledged ministerial, meaning that we are covering all fields: science, exploration, earth observation, navigation; telecommunications. We are covering technology development, launches and as a new subject, space safety and security," the ESA Director General said on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon, held in Russia.

