More Potential Air Leak Locations Found At International Space Station - Source

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 03:30 AM

More Potential Air Leak Locations Found at International Space Station - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Russian cosmonauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) have identified another three possible air leak locations in the Russian Zvezda module, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"This week, the cosmonauts found another three possible air leak locations in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module," the source said, adding that on Friday and Saturday, the Russian crew patched up the spots with several layers of sealant.

The source told Sputnik that the intermediate chamber was going to be checked for airtightness later on, in order to see whether the sealing of the potential air leak locations helped.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019. The crew have since identified and sealed two cracks but air continues to leak, which, nonetheless, poses no threat to those on board the space station, according to Russia's space agency Roscosmos.

