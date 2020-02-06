UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 1 In 4 (26%) Pakistanis Say They Do Not Trust WhatsApp At All To Keep Their Personal Data Private

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:21 PM

More than 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis say they do not trust WhatsApp at all to keep their personal data private

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 26% Pakistanis say they do not trust WhatsApp at all to keep their personal data private

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 26% Pakistanis say they do not trust WhatsApp at all to keep their personal data private.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How much do you trust WhatsApp to keep your personal data private?” In response, 18% said they trust WhatsApp very much, 21% said they somewhat trust, 18% said they somewhat distrust, 26% said they do not trust WhatsApp at all and 17% did not know/did not wish to respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

NUST alumna becomes first Pakistani to stand among ..

2 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with NRSP for capacity building of ..

4 minutes ago

UK must play active role for resolution of Kashmir ..

6 minutes ago

Ahmed Al Jarwan discusses cooperation with Spanish ..

6 minutes ago

Jamshed Dasti arrested

20 minutes ago

Beijing to Keep Taiwan Updated on Situation Over C ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.