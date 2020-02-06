More than 1 in 4 (26%) Pakistanis say they do not trust WhatsApp at all to keep their personal data private

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 26% Pakistanis say they do not trust WhatsApp at all to keep their personal data private

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 26% Pakistanis say they do not trust WhatsApp at all to keep their personal data private.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “How much do you trust WhatsApp to keep your personal data private?” In response, 18% said they trust WhatsApp very much, 21% said they somewhat trust, 18% said they somewhat distrust, 26% said they do not trust WhatsApp at all and 17% did not know/did not wish to respond.