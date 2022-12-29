More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of 78,829 complaints resolved

More than Rs. 100 Million have been collected from shopkeepers as fine through Qeemat Punjab App, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on the directions of the Government of Punjab

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022) More than Rs. 100 Million have been collected from shopkeepers as fine through Qeemat Punjab App, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on the directions of the Government of Punjab. Moreover, 78,411 out of 78,829 complaints have been redressed through the App so far. This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Syed Bilal Haider at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Syed Bilal Haider said, “Qeemat Punjab App massively facilitates citizens in purchasing food items at the government notified prices as rates of essential commodities like meat, vegetables, pulses cab be verified from the App.

”

The participants of the meeting were informed that the Qeemat Punjab App has also been integrated with the Price Magistrate App for monitoring of prices and fines, which enables food inspectors to check the availability of commodities and slap fines on any violations in this regard.

The App was launched to allow users to check prices of fruits, vegetables, and other daily use items. In case a shopkeeper is charging more than the price stated on the app, the users can file a complaint against that shopkeeper.