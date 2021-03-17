Moscow Applies to Washington Over Drug Trafficking Ads on Facebook - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has sent a request to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), asking to establish those involved in advertising drug trafficking on Facebook, Anton Gorelkin, a member of the Russian lower house's information policy committee, said on Wednesday after receiving the ministry's response to his request.

In February, the Russian lawmaker spoke on his Telegram channel about complaints on Facebook due to advertising the work of a drug courier. Back then, Gorelkin said that he would send a request on the issue to law enforcement agencies.

"My complaint about drug trafficking ads on Facebook led to interagency interaction at the international level.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation sent a request to the representative of the US Drug Enforcement Administration in order to identify the persons involved in placing these ads," Gorelkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the ministry's response, which the lawmaker published on Telegram, the authority also limited access to 103 webpages on Facebook, where screenshots of these ads were posted.

Additionally, the interior ministry vetted a number of Telegram channels related to the publication of advertisements about the work of a drug courier, which were also blocked.