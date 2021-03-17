UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Applies To Washington Over Drug Trafficking Ads On Facebook - Russian Lawmaker

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Moscow Applies to Washington Over Drug Trafficking Ads on Facebook - Russian Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has sent a request to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), asking to establish those involved in advertising drug trafficking on Facebook, Anton Gorelkin, a member of the Russian lower house's information policy committee, said on Wednesday after receiving the ministry's response to his request.

In February, the Russian lawmaker spoke on his Telegram channel about complaints on Facebook due to advertising the work of a drug courier. Back then, Gorelkin said that he would send a request on the issue to law enforcement agencies.

"My complaint about drug trafficking ads on Facebook led to interagency interaction at the international level.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation sent a request to the representative of the US Drug Enforcement Administration in order to identify the persons involved in placing these ads," Gorelkin wrote on Telegram.

According to the ministry's response, which the lawmaker published on Telegram, the authority also limited access to 103 webpages on Facebook, where screenshots of these ads were posted.

Additionally, the interior ministry vetted a number of Telegram channels related to the publication of advertisements about the work of a drug courier, which were also blocked.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Facebook February

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail, Saudi Railway Company sign strategic ..

26 minutes ago

Public Prosecution received 84,253 grievance reque ..

41 minutes ago

&#039;Year of the 50th&#039; : Continuing comprehe ..

56 minutes ago

DHA collaborates with charities to provides aid wo ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah registered real estate transactions worth ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary tours haelth facilities in S ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.