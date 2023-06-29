Open Menu

Moscow, Beijing Discuss Space Security Issues - Russian Foreign Ministry

Daniyal Sohail Published June 29, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Moscow and Beijing have discussed the space security issues, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the sides stressed the importance of preventing an arms race in space.

"We exchanged assessments of the situation in this area.

The need to continue close cooperation and active joint efforts in order to prevent an arms race in outer space (PAROS) and the weaponization of outer space was emphasized," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the sides confirmed that they are united in approaches to issues of ensuring space security.

