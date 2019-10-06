UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow Brings 100 Projects To IT World Congress In Armenia

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Moscow Brings 100 Projects to IT World Congress in Armenia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) Moscow's Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development plans to showcase over 100 projects at an international IT conference that began in Armenia on Sunday.

"Moscow will present at the forum more than 100 perspective developments. These are solutions in the areas of digital government, smart city, security, healthcare, education and human capital," Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina said in a press release.

The Moscow administration sees "good prospects" for its know-hows in both domestic and foreign markets.

The projects will be split up in three sets: city, business and innovation.

"Moscow is one of the most technologically advanced megacities in the world. Digital services penetrate almost all spheres of life of Muscovites, helping them save time and simplifying interaction with the city," said Eduard Lysenko, the head of Moscow's Department of Information Technology.

Moscow is an official partner of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT-2019) in Yerevan. The four-day event is expected to attract 2,000 IT companies, investors and officials from 70 countries.

Related Topics

World Technology Business Education Moscow Yerevan Armenia Split Congress Sunday Market Event All From Government

Recent Stories

SWBC Office invites Arab writers and poets to cont ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

3 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Government attends GITEX Technology Week 2 ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.